Raith Rovers: Loan signing brings defender Connor O’Riordan to Stark’s Park

The teenager has joined the Stark’s Park club from EFL League 2 Crewe Alexandra.
The deal runs until January 2023.
Eighteen-year old O 'Riordan is a product of the highly respected Academy at The Alex.
He has also spent time at Kidsgrove Athletic and Nantwich Town on loan.
The 6ft 4in defender made his debut and first start for Crewe whilst still an Academy scholar, in December 2021 and January 2022 respectively, against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL trophy and then v Rotherham in EFL League 2.
He later signed his first professional contract with Crewe at the end of the 2021–22 season.