A Stark’s Park board meeting between Rovers directors and a Fife consortium fronted by outgoing Kelty Hearts trio Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman and John Potter is due to be held tonight (Wednesday).

Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald told the Fife Free Press: “This certainly has dragged on for a while and I’m very excited to see it get done and over the line and hopefully start a new chapter.

"What has impressed myself and the other directors about this consortium is their knowledge and enthusiasm for the game, their determination to progress from the bottom.

Kelty Hearts boss John Potter is tipped to become Raith Rovers' new director of football (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"We are hoping that it will all be sorted in the next few days.”

If everything goes according to plan, the outgoing Kelty trio will take over the day-to-day running of Rovers, with Sim reportedly retaining a minority shareholding in the club and a majority shareholding in the stadium, but he would not be an active partner.

Fife businessman McKenzie, general manager at New Central Park, is expected to become managing director at Rovers.

It is understood that ex-Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston forward Barrowman will oversee football and commercial operations, with outgoing Kelty manager Potter taking on the director of football position.

It has also been reported that local businessman Ruaridh Kilgour is part of the consortium and will bring digital marking expertise to Rovers.

Kilgour is known for being the owner of the Scottish Patter Twitter account and during the Covid pandemic helped more than 100 clubs raise hundreds of thousands of pounds through his Donate a Ticket scheme.

Raith manager Ian Murray, who has been linked with summer transfer swoops for Kelty Hearts duo Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman if the local consortium do take charge, revealed on Wednesday that he was even hopeful that the new group could be in place prior to this Friday’s final Championship fixture of the season, a home game against Partick Thistle.

“I would hope there will be movement on the ownership front in a couple of days’ time,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"It’s been a long process for everybody, probably for the hierarchy at the moment.

"I was made aware at Christmas time that we were looking for a wee bit of investment and it does take time.

"So we’re hopeful it will be done before the game against Partick.

"I’m not a business guy so I don’t know the ins and outs of how to conclude such a deal.

"I guess it’s a lot more complicated than I could handle, I’ll leave that to these guys.

"But look, if we can get a wee bounce going into the final game of the season at home and get away into the summer knowing exactly where we all stand in terms of what’s happening then it would be great for us and the game will obviously take care of itself.

"It would be nice if we could go into that a bit mentally fresher and obviously get a few boys back.

“But look, we’ve been in these positions before so until everything’s signed, sealed and delivered it’s always go with what you’ve got, try and keep your focus, retain your focus and keep everybody going.

"I try and keep out of it because it’s not my money and it’s not my football club.

"But I’m here as manager and I was made aware at Christmas time that our owner John was in discussions with a few potential investors.

