Raith Rovers: long-serving Lewis Vaughan 'honoured' to receive testimonial; Hibs would be his preferred opposition this summer

Vaughan goes up against Linlithgow Rose's John Ovenstone in November 2014 (Pic Bill Murray/SNS Group)

Striker Vaughan, 27, who joined as a youth way back in 2008 then signed his first professional contract with Raith under then manager John McGlynn in January 2012, will have a testimonial match at Stark’s Park this summer against unconfirmed opposition, with Vaughan’s boyhood favourites Hibs his preferred opposition.

“I’ve been at Raith Rovers for a long time so it obviously means everything to get a testimonial,” Vaughan said.

"There’s not many players in modern day football get a testimonial. But it just shows the relationship I have with the club and the fans that they have given me this testimonial and it’s an honour and I’m proud to have achieved it.

Vaughan against Livingston in December 2013 (Pic Bill Murray/SNS Group)

“I grew up a Hibs fan so that would be the ideal one. It would be amazing to bring Hibs here as a lot of my mates are Hibs fans.

"But it’s too early to say who the opposition will be. I’m trying to speak to a few people just now, but clubs need to put in their pre-season plans first then we can kind of discuss dates and teams we can play against.

"Hopefully by February or March teams will have organised their pre-season schedules.

"Even at Raith Rovers, the gaffer (Ian Murray) will have scheduled his own pre-season plans and hopefully we can pencil a date in.

Vaughan (1st right) with David Bates, Iain Davidson and Ross Callaghan in June 2016 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"It will definitely be in pre-season this year and it’s a day I’m really looking forward to. Regardless who the opposition is it will be an amzing day and hopefully the Raith fans can turn out in their numbers as they always do.”

Vaughan’s longevity with Raith comes after he has spent several months out at a time from four separate ACL injuries in August 2015 (right knee), January 2019 (left knee), September 2019 (right knee) and August 2021 (left knee). He made his latest comeback in November.

"I’ve kept coming back from these injuries because I’ve been so young at the time and without football I don’t know what I would do,” Vaughan added.

“I always figured that the time was going to pass anyway so I just figured that I would give it 110% to get back.

"There’s nothing I could do, it happened so I just needed to get on with it.

"The club have been a massive part in helping me and without them it wouldn’t have been possible.

"I just felt that I still had so much to give at such a young age.

"People are probably surprised I’ve only made only 189 appearances. I’m surprised myself but the serious injuries I’ve had have put the number lower than it should be.

"But saying that, if my knees had been all round I maybe wouldn’t be getting a testimonial. You need to look at it both ways.

"I’ve done a lot for the club in those 189 games and they’ve done a lot for me between those games.

"I think I could have played at a higher level if I’d stayed fit.

"It’s amazing and brilliant that I’m playing at this level but at the same time it’s hard to try and think about where I could have been and what I could have achieved if I hadn’t had these serious injuries.

"I’m feeling fit, healthy and strong so hopefully I can end the last quarter of my career strong and you never know what might happen if I just keep playing games.”

When asked if he ever worries about sustaining a fifth ACL injury, Vaughan added: “From the trauma I’ve had before it’s obviously still in my mind and always there.

"But I try to put it to the back of my mind, remain confident and positive. If you think positive things then positive things will happen.

