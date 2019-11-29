Raith Rovers look to get back to winning ways at Montrose

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn admitted his team will need to show more quality to get back to winning ways at Montrose on Saturday.

Tuesday’s disappointing goalless draw with Forfar at Stark’s Park – played in front of just 975 fans – means Rovers have won just one of their last six league fixtures.

“They’ve came for a nil-nil and managed to get it,” McGlynn said.

“They’ve defended for their lives and unfortunately we just didn’t have the quality to cut them open enough.

“We did on occasions and even towards the end but just didn’t have that quality to get a goal.

“We started well enough and there were chances early doors but they managed to get the organisation right with regards trying to prevent us getting a goal, and unfortunately that’s how it panned out.

“We huffed and puffed.”

The midweek starting 11 was missing five key players but Rovers will be boosted for the trip to Links Park by the return of Iain Davidson and Brad Spencer from suspension, while Michael Miller is a possibility after missing the last three matches with a knee injury.

There is, however, a concern over Kieron Bowie after the youngster was carried down the touchline on Tuesday following a knock on his ankle.

“With the number of influential players we’ve got missing it made it more difficult to break them down,” McGlynn added.

“It was a bit of a struggle but you come up against a team who’s hell bent on sitting deep, denying space, making it more difficult for you, and you’re missing guys like Hendry, Spencer, Davidson, Miller and Vaughan, then you’re missing that quality that could have maybe made a difference.”

Despite picking up just seven points from the last 18, the Kirkcaldy side sit just one point behind leaders Airdrie in second place in the League One table.

McGlynn said: “The league is still wide open and there’s nothing in it.

“There’s a lot of football to get played so we’ll go up to Montrose on Saturday and do our best to win the football match.”