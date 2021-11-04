Raith Rovers look to keep unbeaten run going

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn (Pic: Charlie Gilmour)

Touch and go for the weekend Liam Dick, Brad Spencer and Kyle Benedictus are ruled doubtful, both suffering with hamstring injuries, though midfielder Ross Mattews is set to return from suspension.

I complimented him at the end of the game on Saturday.

He'd played at Dunfermline and probably took a bit of confidence from that and did very well on Saturday.

That's why you bring players to the football club, you hope they do well.

Tom had an injury to his knee and an operation so other players got in front of him. That happens in football. He's had to bide his time and has just played bits and pieces.

I was very happy with the back four and I hadn't changed it. But then Bene gets injured and Tom's taken his chance.

That's how football works and that's how we work.

Four wins and two draws in October in all competitions.

We're delighted with the form we're in but we need to keep it going.

We've played 20 games this season and we've only lost three.

One of those was against Celtic at Parkhead which you can almost excuse, and we got beaten by a worldy up at Inverness.

The only other game we've lost in the league was against Queen of the South so it shows you that we can't take anything for granted this weekend.

We'll have to respect Queen of the South, they are difficult opponents home and away so we need to be ready and will have to be at our best to get the three points.

We want to keep the momentum going, keep building, create a bigger gap between ourselves and the teams below us and keep up there alongside Kilmarnock, Inverness and Arbroath.

We won twice down in Dumfries last season so we don't have any fears.