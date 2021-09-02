Raith Rovers look to retain SPFL Trust Trophy

Kyle Bendictus in action against Forfar in March last year - the club's last match before lockdown (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Midfielders Aaron Arnott and Quinn Coulson, goalkeeper Kyle Bow and striker Luke Mahady have all extended their contracts with the club.

The four are currently on Modern Apprentice contracts that run until the end of the current season, having all joined the club at different times in 2020.

But they have now all agreed to new full-time, professional contracts that run until the end of season 2022-23.