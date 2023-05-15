Scott Brown's all-action displays for Raith have earned him plaudits this season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The exisiting deal which ex-Peterhead ace Brown, 28, had signed with Rovers after exiting Balmoor Stadium last summer was due to expire in summer 2024.

But the new contract agreed with Ian Murray’s team sees the Glasgow-born number 20 committed to Stark’s Park until the end of the 2024-2025 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made 47 league and cup appearances for the Kirkcaldy outfit in the season just finished, scoring three times, Brown has been a crucial member of the squad.

In his first term back in full-time football after six years as captain at Peterhead, he has driven the team forward with his strong running and tackling, with his three goals helping seal wins against Ayr United and Arbroath (twice).

At the club’s recent Player of the Year awards, Brown cleaned up as he scooped four prizes including Manager’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Player of the Year and Best Individual Performance (for a fine display against Queen’s Park).

He told club media: “I’m delighted to be here for another year. The manager and the new owners have come in, we’ve had a discussion and they’re keen to tie me down for another year so I’m more than happy with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully I can be the captain and the leader on the pitch going forward and hopefully be the leader of an exciting time for the club.

"It’s really good feeling to feel wanted. I think that was a big part in agreeing to stay straight away.

"I spoke about how important the manager’s (Ian Murray’s) relationship is to me and how good he’s been with me.

"I said this on the awards night that there were a lot of times that I could have gone from part-time to full-time but it didn’t feel quite right. As soon as I spoke to the manager this one felt right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t speak highly enough of him. He gave me the captaincy as well, it was a bit of a whirlwind last season.

"When I came in last summer I would probably have been no-one’s pick for captain so it shows how quickly it can turn around in football.