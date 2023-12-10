Man-of-the-match Dylan Easton, scorer of a brilliant individual goal which put Raith Rovers 2-0 up in last Friday night’s eventual 4-3 home Scottish Championship win over Partick Thistle, has revealed that his goal was manufactured on the Stark’s Park training ground.

Dylan Easton celebrates scoring Raith's second goal against Partick Thistle (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"Something we worked on was the high press,” Easton told BBC Scotland. “As soon as it went to the keeper I just sort of gambled, it fell to me and there was only one thing on my mind.

"I saw one v one, I saw the space and that’s the kind of player I am. I like to commit players and make things happen and thankfully it managed to find the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was an amazing night. First half I thought we controlled it, we got off to a great start and that’s what the gaffer (Ian Murray) said.

"Because we know Partick Thistle are a very good team. We worked on it all week in terms of their overlapping runs from their full-backs and we knew it was going to be a shift.

"In the second half it was just a matter of building that momentum and we got off to a great start. We’re delighted with the three points at the end of the night.

"It’s all the hard work that we do through the week and all the running and all the hard training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The standard has been different class. No disrespect to the lads that were here last year but we have recruited really well.