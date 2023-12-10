Raith Rovers: Man-of-the-match Dylan Easton reveals that high press was key to him scoring second goal against Partick Thistle
"Something we worked on was the high press,” Easton told BBC Scotland. “As soon as it went to the keeper I just sort of gambled, it fell to me and there was only one thing on my mind.
"I saw one v one, I saw the space and that’s the kind of player I am. I like to commit players and make things happen and thankfully it managed to find the back of the net.
“It was an amazing night. First half I thought we controlled it, we got off to a great start and that’s what the gaffer (Ian Murray) said.
"Because we know Partick Thistle are a very good team. We worked on it all week in terms of their overlapping runs from their full-backs and we knew it was going to be a shift.
"In the second half it was just a matter of building that momentum and we got off to a great start. We’re delighted with the three points at the end of the night.
"It’s all the hard work that we do through the week and all the running and all the hard training.
"The standard has been different class. No disrespect to the lads that were here last year but we have recruited really well.
"With the quality, people are on their toes all the time. Because you know if you don’t perform there are people itching to get a place in the team.”