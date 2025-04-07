Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson provides injury update on Finlay Pollock

Finlay Pollock gets treatment before being stretchered off (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson has provided an injury update on Finlay Pollock, the on loan Hearts forward who went off injured after 72 minutes of last Saturday’s 1-0 home league win over Ayr United.

"It’s a hamstring injury and it’s nothing to do with the running power,” Robson told Raith TV. "I think when he was running as he was at full stretch when you get a nudge, that puts you in an awkward situation.

"Finlay has been terrific with us. We’ve worked really hard with him as a player.

"I have worked hard with him to get him to where he is right now and that’s just an unfortunate one. Hopefully it’s not too serious but we will back him all the way and so will Hearts.

Finlay Pollock in action against Ayr United's George Stanger (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"He’s a terrific talent, a terrific kid and he will be fine. We hope it’s not a bad one. He’s got some great years ahead of him and we’ll make sure that we look after him.”

On Raith’s six game unbeaten run which has seen them close to within three points of fourth-placed Partick Thistle and the final play-off spot with four games left, Robson added: “When I came in here there were people worrying about relegation. Look where we are now, and that’s credit to the players.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done. We don’t get carried away, we’ve got some really hard games coming.

"Let’s just make sure tha players take that confidence and belief into the next game.

"And by the way, credit to the fans for the support. Let’s keep getting behind them and let’s keep pushing them on.”

Raith Rovers host bottom club Airdrieonians in the league this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.