Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson's 'diligent and bright' approach to summer signings

Summer arrival Richard Chin on the ball for Raith Rovers v Inverness (Pic by Eddie Doig)

Having used a total of 31 players during last season in what was an injury-ravaged 2024-2025 campaign which saw the club ultimately suffer the disappointment of missing out on the promotion play-offs by two points, the ins and outs at Raith Rovers this summer have been aimed at getting the Stark’s Parkers better equipped at dealing with the rigours of going for promotion in another all-action William Hill Championship.

With summer window signings so far being restricted to the additions of former Derry City forward Paul McMullan, ex-Boston United defender Jair Rowe, former Farnborough midfielder Richard Chin and goalkeepers Josh Rae and Aidan Glavin – who previously served St Johnstone and Elgin City respectively – to describe transfer business down Stark’s Park way this summer as being “hectic” would be a significant overstatement.

Speaking to Raith TV, manager Barry Robson explained that prudent spending is vital in his approach to strengthening his squad.

“The ex-Aberdeen gaffer said: “I think we're still looking. We've only added a few players but I told everybody that the team wasn't going to change massively.

"You've got to think, we've got to live within our means as a football club. We've got to do things diligently and brightly.

"We're trying to add some players in.

"We've taken in Paul McMullan who's looked really dangerous and Richard Chin who's looked well. Josh the goalkeeper and Jai Rowe’s scored a couple of goals and we've added some decent players, good players.

"Yes we're still looking to maybe add some more but we're trying to do it right and we're trying to be organised as a team and fingers crossed we can keep doing that.

"We will act in the window if there's something that we can afford and if it's something that we think can help the team.

"But we're not just going to go and start like some of the teams who are just signing everyone everywhere.

"That ain't going to happen here. This club doesn't do that. We're smart and we'll try and do things well.

"We're still not that perfect team. Nobody will be but we're still working to get close to that.

"But the good thing is the players are fit, they're hungry and that can help you and that can go a long way.”

In addition to the new signings at Rovers this summer, departures from Kirkcaldy have included midfielder Sam Stanton and striker Jamie Gullan who are now both at St Johnstone; winger Aidan Connolly who has joined Queen's Park; defenders Liam Dick, Kieran Freeman and Euan Murray who have joined Ayr United, Montrose and Queen’s Park respectively; plus goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski and midfielder Jake Nicholson.