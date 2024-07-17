Ian Murray's side ground out 2-1 win (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Following Raith Rovers’ narrow 2-1 home success in Tuesday night’s Premier Sports Cup home match against Stranraer, Stark’s Park manager Ian Murray stressed his disappointment at first goal hero Jack Hamilton having had to leave the park early after rolling his ankle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton was replaced by Callum Smith having shot Raith ahead early on, with Stranraer netting a second half equaliser through Elliot Dunlop before Euan Murray’s late header won it.

Gaffer Murray told Raith TV: "The goal was great for Jack. It’s disappointing he’s taken a wee roll on his ankle, nothing serious on first thoughts thankfully. But it’s a frustrating one for him again. It’s a little bit stop/start for him at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack’s been dangerous. That’s his first goal since Partick away, again from another setplay. Football is pretty simple, you’ve got to have good delivery and you’ve got to attack the ball.

"Our delivery’s definitely been better in the last two games than it was last season.

"And we’ve got guys now who are going to attack the ball so I’m delighted.

“The first goal was really good, excellent possession from the team. And then we found that tempo, we injected that tempo at the right time and our quality was really high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The old saying in football is that you can score too early. You always hope that’s not the case but it probably was this evening.

"Stranraer managed to regroup and stay in the game and as long as you stay in the game at any level against any opposition you have a chance and we nearly got caught out there.

"The winner was a really important goal as well. The difference between coming in here with five points possibly with the bonus penalty, and six points, is pretty big.”

Murray said he was pleased to see Ross Matthews get 75 minutes under his belt and said that playing Aidan Connolly on the left and Josh Mullin on the right to try and get outswinging crosses into the Stranraer box had ‘worked to an extent but it wasn’t brilliant’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We still had really good chances in the game from those areas to go and make the scoreline more emphatic but we didn’t take them. We know the second half was too slow, it wasn’t teh way we wanted to play.

"But look, we’re trying to try things out. It’s very difficult in pre-season these days because this cup comes around so quickly.

"You look around at a lot of other scorelines over this competition, not just tonight or at the weekend, then you’ll see it’s tricky.”