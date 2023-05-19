News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray assesses potential summer swoop for Kelty Hearts' Jamie Barjonas

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has revealed that the club will need to do “a little bit more homework” on potential transfer target Jamie Barjonas before launching any signing bid this summer.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 19th May 2023, 11:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Jamie Barjonas (right) in action for Kelty Hearts against Falkirk this season (Pic Michael Gillen)Jamie Barjonas (right) in action for Kelty Hearts against Falkirk this season (Pic Michael Gillen)
Jamie Barjonas (right) in action for Kelty Hearts against Falkirk this season (Pic Michael Gillen)

Midfielder Barjonas, who scored eight times in 44 appearances for League One outfit Kelty Hearts this term, has been strongly linked with a move to Kirkcaldy to match the route taken by ex-Kelty directors Andrew Barrowman and Dean Mckenzie who have been newly appointed as Rovers’ CEO and general manager respectively, as well as former Kelty manager John Potter who is Raith’s new technical director.

"We probably need to see a little bit more of Barjonas, do a bit of homework on him,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"Obviously some of our guys know him very, very well, he’s had a good successful season.

"And it also depends on the players that we re-sign in our current squad because we don’t want to be too full in one position.

“We’re not really pursuing too much at the moment.

"We have got a couple of things out there and we’re just waiting for answers.

"It’s kind of back to the players as well. They have to show a bit of hunger and willingness to come to the club, it can’t just be us chasing people.”

Barjonas’s Kelty team-mate, striker Alfredo Agyeman, had also been linked with a Raith switch this summer but he will instead join League One Falkirk upon his contract expiry at New Central Park.

"I noticed Alfie had gone to Falkirk,” Murray added.

“I think that was done quite a while ago which is a good move for him as well.”

Rovers had four players – Esmael Goncalves, Kieran Ngwenya, William Akio and Scott McGill – on loan this season and we asked Murray if any of that quartet could potentially return to Stark’s Park for next season.

"You never know,” the gaffer said.

“It was a tough one for Isma, he got injured and couldn’t get going.

"William looked sharp every time he played and Kieran did very well coming from Aberdeen.

"Considering it was his first taste of Championship football, Scott I thought did really well. He had a wee disappointment of Hearts telling him he was going to be released but he responded really well to that.”

