Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray assesses prospect of title double for Raith and his boyhood heroes Arsenal this season
Mikel Arteta’s north London outfit are currently third in the table with 61 points from 27 matches, just below Liverpool and Manchester City, after winning 6-0 at Sheffield United on Monday night, while second-placed Raith are one point behind Dundee United with ten games to play following Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Arbroath.
"I think Arsenal can win the league,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “But it's going to be hard.
"It looks a three-horse race down there at the moment. Liverpool are motoring, Man City are just getting by.
"But these teams are so good. I think Liverpool and Man City have that wee edge over Arsenal at the moment in terms of they have been here many, many times over the last four or five years, they know the pressures.
"Arsenal I wouldn't say imploded last season, but injuries kind of hurt them a little bit.
"They could do it, they've got the ability, they've got the quality.
"I'm not saying that at Raith Rovers we're like Arsenal, but they're building something at Arsenal, they're getting in positions where if they fall short they will come back again.
"They're getting their players experience of what happens in these situations. We're trying to do the same and pip the others to the title."