Ian Murray's Raith Rovers continue their title bid at home to Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Mikel Arteta’s north London outfit are currently third in the table with 61 points from 27 matches, just below Liverpool and Manchester City, after winning 6-0 at Sheffield United on Monday night, while second-placed Raith are one point behind Dundee United with ten games to play following Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Arbroath.

"I think Arsenal can win the league,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “But it's going to be hard.

"It looks a three-horse race down there at the moment. Liverpool are motoring, Man City are just getting by.

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates with team-mates William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli after scoring his team's fifth goal during the 6-0 EPL win at Sheffield United on Monday night (Pic David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"But these teams are so good. I think Liverpool and Man City have that wee edge over Arsenal at the moment in terms of they have been here many, many times over the last four or five years, they know the pressures.

"Arsenal I wouldn't say imploded last season, but injuries kind of hurt them a little bit.

"They could do it, they've got the ability, they've got the quality.

"I'm not saying that at Raith Rovers we're like Arsenal, but they're building something at Arsenal, they're getting in positions where if they fall short they will come back again.