Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray confident fans won't have to wait too much longer for first win of season

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watching his side being beaten 1-0 by Dundee at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Murray was unhappy about the display put in by his team during their 2-0 defeat at Cove Rangers at the end of July but was encouraged by the extra effort on show during their 1-0 home defeat by Dundee last weekend, and he’s confident they can now build on that improved showing by going on to pick up their first points of the campaign.

“I felt the boys put every ounce of effort they had into the game,” he said.

“They worked incredibly hard, produced some good moments as well and showed some quality at times.

Raith Rovers' Connor O'Riordan getting to grips with Dundee's Zak Rudden suring their sides' Scottish Championship match at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

“Obviously, we were disappointed to lose and to concede the goal that we did, but overall it was a far better performance in pretty much every aspect of the game."

“It was a very tight game. It was a good game.

“It was two teams going at it hammer and tongs, though the quality could have been better from both sides.

“In terms of the game itself, there wasn’t a lot in it and it could have finished anything, and I think Dundee would say the same.

“It could have finished 2-0 to Dundee, it could have finished 2-1 to Raith, it could have finished 1-1, whatever, because there were chances at both ends.”

Casting an eye towards this coming Saturday, Murray, 41, said: “We’re looking forward to it. We look forward to every game. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we train – to play games.

“Of course we’d like to be sitting with some points on the board, but that’s not the case. There’s plenty of time, though. It’s very early on in the season and the league’s very, very tight.

“Everyone needs to remember that and stay relaxed a bit, and if we keep working as hard as we did on Saturday, then we’ll pick up points.”

Murray says he’s still on the lookout for new recruits but hasn’t got any deals in the offing at the moment.

“We’re always looking,” he said. “We know we still need to add to our squad at the top end of the pitch and possibly another defender if we can. It’s always ongoing, but, at the moment, we’re fairly quiet in terms of what’s happening. I think all teams are the same.”

“Everything’s kind of settling down a wee bit and then things figure themselves out and that’s when business takes place.

“We’re always looking, always hopeful and always trying to keep an ear to the ground.”