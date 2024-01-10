Ian Murray, the manager of Scottish Championship leaders Raith Rovers, has outlined his delight at today (Wednesday) completing the signing of midfielder Kyle Turner on loan from top flight side Ross County.

Kyle Turner in his Raith Rovers strip (Pics courtesy of Raith Rovers)

Murray, who previously bossed Turner at former club Airdrieonians, told www.raithrovers.net: "I’m delighted to sign Kyle on loan, he’s a player I have worked with before and a player who did very well last season in this division.

"Kyle adds quality, experience and depth to our squad.

“He also showed great desire to join Raith Rovers, which is something we look for immediately, and Kyle can play a variety of positions over the park.

New signing Kyle Turner is paraded at Stark's Park

"I’d like to thank the board of Raith Rovers FC in securing this loan deal, and also extend thanks to Ross County FC in assisting us in making this loan possible.”

The son of former Morton, Partick and St Johnstone player in the 1980s and 90s Tommy Turner, the new signing’s football journey started in the youth systems of his local team St Mirren and then Partick Thistle.

Turner started in senior football with Stranraer, making his professional debut in 2015, and after four seasons and over 140 matches at Stair Park took the opportunity to start in full-time football with Dunfermline Athletic in the SPFL Championship.

After over 50 matches for The Pars, Turner spent a 14 match spell on loan at Airdrieonians in SPFL League 1 - where Murray was boss - before returning to the SPFL Championship and Partick Thistle at the start of season 2021-22.

In two seasons and with 90 matches for The Jags, Turner was a prominent player. He scored his first goal for Partick v The Rovers in December 2021 - a 96th minute matchwinner in the Firhill fog - with his performances earning him a move to the SPFL Premiership with County at the start of the current season.