Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray excited by highly likely prospect of his team contesting Scottish Premiership play-offs
Murray, whose team slipped six points behind Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United with three games left after drawing 0-0 at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday, told RaithTV: "We want to get as many points as we possibly can. Where that ends up at the end of the season, that’s where it will be.
"And then we go into a mini cup if you like and that’s exciting for us.
"You thrive off pressure, you thrive off expectation. We can look at our schedule and work out what we’re going to do. We can sit back and see who we’re going to play.
"We’re four games at most away from the top league in Scotland which would be a remarkable achievement.
"The players have done fantastically well to get where we are. We now go for that last push.
“I’m extremely fortunate to be the manager of Raith Rovers. To take them to second place for the first time in a number of years and to be given the backing I’ve been given from the new guys that have come in, I can’t ask for any more.”
On this Friday’s league trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, kick-off 7.45pm, Murray added: “Inverness beat us here 3-2 in our last game. We go up there, we’re not going to down tools and look towards play-offs, we’re going up there to win, regardless of what team we pick or who’s available.”
