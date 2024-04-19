Ian Murray has suffered four defeats with Raith Rovers against Airdrieonians this season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

But Murray – whose second-placed side are virtual certainties to finish Scottish Championship runners-up as they trail leaders Dundee United by six points with three games left - starting with tonight (Friday’s) away clash against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, was emphatic when asked by the Fife Free Press if he would be roaring on Partick Thistle to beat Airdrie in a two-legged play-off quarter-final next month which is virtually guaranteed as the respective third and fourth-placed teams are nine points ahead of fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic with as many points left to play for in the regular season.

"Not at all,” said the 43-year-old, who bossed Airdrie between 2018 and 2022 before taking over at Stark’s Park. “We'll play whoever we have to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's one of those ones that if we get Airdrie then everybody will look towards the record in the regular season.

Despite a goal by Josh Mullin (pictured with Airdrieonians ace Kanayo Megwa), Raith Rovers went down to this 3-1 home loss to Airdrie in the sides' last meeting, a Scottish Championship encounter at Stark's Park on April 9. (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

"If we get Partick then nobody will look at the record during the regular season.

"People can dress it up how they want. I'm a firm believer in play-off games in any sport, in any competition, are completely different from the regular season.

"We obviously address that point. We do have an advantage in terms of not playing Saturday, Tuesday (in the play-off quarter-finals).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those will be tough games. Our wins against Partick this season have been by a goal, with a few draws in there as well, very, very tight games.

"Most of our games against Airdrie have been really, really close and really, really tight.

"I think you can right off pretty much the whole regular season when you go into the play-offs, it's a completely different concept of competition.

"We look forward to it. It's fantastic, because it's almost like a wee mini cup that we want to try and win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we deal with whoever it is, Thistle or Airdrie. But I wouldn't like to call that one either.

"I think it's so tight, looking at their results together over the season.

"They play each other this weekend so probably that result will dictate who'll be third and who'll be fourth.

"I'll probably head along to that game. I'm trying to cover all angles at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm trying to cover Airdrie and Partick. As much as we know them well and they know us well you have to do your homework, you have to make sure you've not missed anything there.

"We also potentially need to cover the bottom six games in the Premier League now so it's kind of all hands to the pump in terms of the scouts getting out and about, getting as many games as they can.

"The good thing is we're playing Friday night which means we can sit back on Saturday and enjoy going to games.”

Looking ahead to this weekend, when Championship leaders United will host Ayr United tomorrow (Saturday) the day after Raith’s encounter against Duncan Ferguson’s Caley in the Highlands, Murray admits it would now take “a humongous collapse” from Jim Goodwin’s side for Raith to sensationally nick the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's always a chance Dundee United could slip up, especially in this league from what we've seen this season,” he added.

"But I think you need to look at it being realistic as well.

"United are six points ahead with nine points to play for and they have a better goal difference.

"It's going to take a humongous collapse from them. We've seen it happen before but not very often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think United are a good side, they really are, good manager.

"If you get to the end of a 36-game season and you're sitting top of the pile after that time then you probably deserve it.

"So there will be no complaints from me if that's what happens.

"We are focused completely on us.

"We are behind the black ball in terms of catching United that's for sure, but you never know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to take care of business on Friday night firstly, put a bit of pressure on, and you never know."

When asked about how his squad is shaping up for tonight’s Inverness game (kick-off 7.45pm), Murray added: “We are looking pretty strong.

"Keith Watson had a wee bit of tightness at the start of this week, he trained on Wednesday. Kyle Turner’s the same, he came off on Saturday at half-time, which was precautionary because he was tight in his groin area. He trained widely on Wednesday.

"But that was the reason Kyle came off at the weekend. We’re not going to take any risks with anybody that’s got anything at all wrong.