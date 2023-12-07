Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has praised the “immense” backing of Raith fans who made a 300-mile round trip to watch the Kirkcaldy side’s first away league win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle for 23 years on Saturday.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is pictured at a freezing Caledonian Stadium during last Saturday's 2-1 away win against Inverness (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Murray was speaking to Raith TV after a goal by Lewis Vaughan on 86 minutes and a Jamie Gullan penalty four minutes into injury time turned things around in dramatic fashion after the visitors had been trailing to Billy Mckay’s header just after the half-hour mark.

That win puts second-placed Raith onto 30 points from 13 matches in the Scottish Championship, just a point behind leaders Dundee United, who have also played 13 league games after their scheduled trip to Greenock Morton at the weekend was postponed due to the snowy conditions.

“I think the fans that have travelled up here again have been absolutely immense,” Murray said.

“They were singing from the first minute, quite frankly, and backing the team.

“They never give up on us and we don’t give up on the game so we’ve got a really good balance and a really good recipe for success, I hope.

“There’s probably a few in that crowd that have been at every single game up here and not seen a win, so I’m delighted for them as much as I am for our players and our club.

“Fans make football clubs. You saw the Covid era – take them away and football is not really much without them.

“It’s special to share these moments with this team and this group of supporters.

“We’re greedy, we want more, it’s as simple as that. We just want more and more and more.

“I’m delighted to come up here, get three points and go down the road.

“Sometimes a point away from home is not the worst result in the world, so for us to pick up all these points and play as well as we have and show our quality, it’s unbelievable.”

Rovers, who broke a 19-match league hoodoo in Inverness to triumph there for the first time since goals by Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa sealed a 2-1 Raith victory way back in October 2000, are at home to Partick Thistle in the league tomorrow, with kick-off at 7.45pm.