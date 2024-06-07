Ethan Ross has returned to League One champions Falkirk, signing a one-year deal after impressing on loan last term (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

After Ethan Ross this week joined Falkirk on a one-year deal after being released by Raith Rovers, Stark’s Park gaffer Ian Murray has admitted he hopes the winger “doesn’t come back to bite him” when playing for the Bairns against Raith in next season’s Scottish Championship.

Ex-Aberdeen youngster Ross, 22, joined the Bairns on loan last campaign from the Stark’s Park outfit, going on to eventually help John McGlynn’s invincibles seal an unbeaten League One title-winning campaign.

And he has now made the permanent move to Falkirk, having made 31 league appearances last term, scoring twice and grabbing four assists, fine form which comes as no surprise to Raith boss Murray.

The 43-year-old told the Fife Free Press: "Ethan's a good player. It was one of those ones again where last year we had so many players in those wide areas who were kind of the same, they looked to take the ball and come inside on the park.

"Ethan showed his quality on the first day of the season at Firhill where he set up our comeback.

"But it's really, really important for Ethan to go and get games. He obviously knows John and Paul really well at Falkirk.

"Could Ethan come back and bite us? Absolutely he could because that's football.

"But we have to be fair to guys, there's no point in giving false promises.

"He went to Falkirk and won League One handsomely, so he is a fantastic addition for Falkirk.

"But we know when he plays against us he's going to have that wee bit between his teeth, that's the competitive nature of everybody.

"I know what will happen if he scores a winning goal against us, people will be jumping on the bandwagon.

"But for the long term it was the right move for Ethan.

