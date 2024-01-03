Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is in a race against the clock to try to get two-goal Fife derby hero Daniel O’Reilly signed up on a new contract.

Dublin-born ex-Hamilton Accies centre back O’Reilly, 28 – whose double in Tuesday’s 2-1 success at Dunfermline Athletic kept Raith three points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship - is out of contract this month having only joined Rovers on a short-term deal in November.

Murray told RaithTV: "We all know Dan is on a short term contract here. We’ve put him in the shop window as much as he’s helped us so it works two ways.

"I think it’s one more game and then we have to try and sit down and get something sorted or not. Dan’s done so well that I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s other teams looking at him.

Ian Murray has Raith Rovers three points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship after beating Dunfermline Athletic 2-1 (Pic by Dave Johnston)

"But I think at the very, very least we’ve given the guy a platform to go and play football and he’s given us absolutely everything in return so I’ve no qualms with that.

“I thought Dan was excellent. The first goal was good reactions, the goalie’s a wee bit unfortunate, he’s made a good point blank save.

"The second goal is really good aggression. I think that’s one thing Dan’s brought or helped us with, his aggression on setplays, for and against.”

Murray, who also praised goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski for playing against the Pars despite nursing a hip problem, was delighted to get the three points.

Daniel O'Reilly celebrates after scoring his second goal against Dunfermline (Pic by Dave Johnston)

He added: "I thought it was a real end to end battle, both sets of players giving absolutely everything.

"It’s a big derby. I think until you’re in the mix of it and you’re in the midst of it then you don’t really realise how important it is to people. We bring a tremendous support today, 2,000 plus probably and we wanted to try and repay them.

"They’ve given us tremendous backing. Even the last two home games when we’ve not picked up wins, they’ve been standing at the end of the game clapping us off because I think they realise that it’s not going to be every week that we can play fancy football and win games.”

This Saturday sees Rovers visit Airdrieonians – the only team to have beaten them in the league so far this season – with kick-off at 3pm.