Manager Ian Murray would love to keep top scorer Aidan Connolly at Raith Rovers into next season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Connolly, experienced goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, defenders Tom Lang, Ryan Nolan and Liam Dick and midfielder Brad Spencer are among the dozen – not including loan signings - coming to the end of their Stark’s Park deals as talks continue.

“We’ve had a couple of chats with a few boys that are in the very early stages,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"We’ll have another sit down chat in the next seven days as a club and then after that we’ll move forward to more solid standard decisions and reveal what we think we can offer boys.

Ian Murray suffers during Sunday's 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy final loss to Hamilton Accies (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"I can see other clubs being interested in Aidan Connolly, he’s done brilliantly. I love everything about Aidan, his enthusiasm, work-rate, quality, how he never misses training sessions and is a very low maintenance player and is nearly always fit.

"I think he’s missed two games this season with injury. Once he gets on that left foot he’s difficult to stop.

"He’ll have suitors I’m pretty sure. But I think at this stage of his career it’s about where he’s getting the most out of himself and where he is most comfortable.

"Most of the boys going out of contract have done really well. They will no doubt be looking at other options if they have any and they’re within their rights, as are we. It works both ways.

"But we are hopeful the players are enjoying it. They have shown they can play in the Championship. As much as we’d like to keep them, they’re in the position holding the cards at the moment.

"We also want to add strength and quality to our squad.”

