Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray in talks aimed at keeping top scorer Aidan Connolly and other key men beyond their current contract expiry on May 31
With 12 of his first team players – including top scorer Aidan Connolly – out of contract on May 31, Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has begun negotiations aimed at trying to keep the 15-goal hitman and other key squad members.
Connolly, experienced goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, defenders Tom Lang, Ryan Nolan and Liam Dick and midfielder Brad Spencer are among the dozen – not including loan signings - coming to the end of their Stark’s Park deals as talks continue.
“We’ve had a couple of chats with a few boys that are in the very early stages,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.
"We’ll have another sit down chat in the next seven days as a club and then after that we’ll move forward to more solid standard decisions and reveal what we think we can offer boys.
"I can see other clubs being interested in Aidan Connolly, he’s done brilliantly. I love everything about Aidan, his enthusiasm, work-rate, quality, how he never misses training sessions and is a very low maintenance player and is nearly always fit.
"I think he’s missed two games this season with injury. Once he gets on that left foot he’s difficult to stop.
"He’ll have suitors I’m pretty sure. But I think at this stage of his career it’s about where he’s getting the most out of himself and where he is most comfortable.
"Most of the boys going out of contract have done really well. They will no doubt be looking at other options if they have any and they’re within their rights, as are we. It works both ways.
"But we are hopeful the players are enjoying it. They have shown they can play in the Championship. As much as we’d like to keep them, they’re in the position holding the cards at the moment.
"We also want to add strength and quality to our squad.”
Raith host Queen’s Park in the league this Saturday before taking on Hamilton Accies at Stark’s Park on Tuesday night.