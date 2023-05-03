Ross Matthews (left) has made just six substitute appearances for Raith Rovers this season (Pic Fife Photo Agency

Murray told the Fife Free Press: “Ross has had a couple of minor setbacks within the last couple of weeks which has hampered him a little bit.

"That has been really frustrating for him, I think it was always going to happen when you’ve been out that long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he’s still on course to return with us for pre-season and he’s got that mentality.

"He’s a really good guy, he’s strong minded, he’s had to be.

"So I’ll be delighted if we can get Ross back and be fully fit for the pre-season.

"We kind of had one eye on this game on Friday (at home to Partick Thistle) to try and get him involved but it’s come too soon with the setbacks that have happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we now focus on our initial return date of pre season.”

When asked the qualities which Matthews has which Rovers have missed this season, Murray added: “His mental side of the game is very good. He’s a box to box midfielder, he can play a couple of positions, he scores a couple of goals but he’s also a strong leader defensively for us.

"Strong and physical in this league is kind of what you need throughout the spine of your team.

“He was the club captain as well under John McGlynn so on that side of it there’s no worries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s going to take time, there’s no question. Pre-season’s hard enough for any player but even harder when you’ve come back in off a long injury and we just have to be mindful that he’s going to have a bounce and a kick when he first comes in.