Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray lauds the qualities of injured skipper Ross Matthews who is set to return to match action in pre-season
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has lauded the qualities of injured skipper Ross Matthews, who has trained in recent weeks after missing virtually the whole campaign after suffering an injury issue with a big toe joint.
Murray told the Fife Free Press: “Ross has had a couple of minor setbacks within the last couple of weeks which has hampered him a little bit.
"That has been really frustrating for him, I think it was always going to happen when you’ve been out that long.
"But he’s still on course to return with us for pre-season and he’s got that mentality.
"He’s a really good guy, he’s strong minded, he’s had to be.
"So I’ll be delighted if we can get Ross back and be fully fit for the pre-season.
"We kind of had one eye on this game on Friday (at home to Partick Thistle) to try and get him involved but it’s come too soon with the setbacks that have happened.
"So we now focus on our initial return date of pre season.”
When asked the qualities which Matthews has which Rovers have missed this season, Murray added: “His mental side of the game is very good. He’s a box to box midfielder, he can play a couple of positions, he scores a couple of goals but he’s also a strong leader defensively for us.
"Strong and physical in this league is kind of what you need throughout the spine of your team.
“He was the club captain as well under John McGlynn so on that side of it there’s no worries.
"It’s going to take time, there’s no question. Pre-season’s hard enough for any player but even harder when you’ve come back in off a long injury and we just have to be mindful that he’s going to have a bounce and a kick when he first comes in.
"Probably after that he might have a dip because that’s what happens. So it’s up to us to keep him going and try and keep his feet on the ground when he does get back and then it’s up to Ross to get in the team.