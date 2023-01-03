Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray may bring in new defender during January window

Will Raith Rovers fans (pictured at Hamilton on Monday) witness a lively January transfer window?

Murray was addressing the press after Monday’s 1-0 win at Hamilton Accies.

He said: “I was very happy with what I had (squad wise). Kyle Connell’s loan spell is up in about eight days (Connell's parent club Kilmarnock announced on Tuesday that they wouldn’t be renewing the striker’s contract) so we have to look at that.

"We have lost Connor O’Riordan at the back but we’ve gained Thomas Lang back from injury who was excellent today.

"Our hand may be forced. I was very relaxed about the squad.

"I felt we had good players that could play in a couple of positions, especially in the forward areas.

"But at the back we’re maybe now beginning to get down to the bare bones.

"We might have to look at a defensive player.”

Despite Rovers’ much publicised financial problems, Murray stressed that he doesn’t believe he is in a position where he has to cope with any sale of key players to balance the books.

"I’ve not been told anything about getting rid of players,” Murray said.

"I don’t intend to get rid of players. There might be movement of a couple because of purely game time.

"The finances of any football club are not down to the manager. But until I’m told otherwise I’ll keep looking at the market to bring players in.

"Normally with that players do leave but I don’t think it’s a case of three out and one in.

"It might be a case of one out one in.”

As Murray alluded to, loanee Irish defender O’Riordan, 19, has gone back to parent club Crewe Alexandra.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old defender Greig Young – an unused sub at Hamilton – is back at Raith following a loan spell at SPFL League 2 Elgin City, to provide defensive cover in the Rovers ranks.

Young, who came through the ranks of Fife Elite Football Academy, signed his first professional contract with the Rovers at the start of last season.

He played for The Black and Whites 18 times since joining the Borough Briggs side in early August 2022, and gained valuable first team matchday experience with Elgin whilst continuing to train with the Rovers squad.

And midfielder Quinn Coulson has been released from his Raith contract by mutual consent, as he looks to continue his football career away from Stark’s Park.

The 19-year-old, who played as an attacking midfielder, made 13 appearances for Rovers after signing a professional contract after coming through the ranks at Fife Elite Football Academy.

Coulson also made 30 appearances on loan in SPFL League 2 with Cowdenbeath last season as the Blue Brazil were demoted to the Lowland League.

But on loan Aberdeen defender Kieran Ngwenya – who went off injured at Hamilton – has had his loan deal at Stark’s Park extended until the end of this season.