Dylan Easton (right) celebrates Raith goal with team-mate Keith Watson (Pic FPA)

Amid reported interest in Raith Rovers winger Dylan Easton from Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell, Stark’s Park boss Ian Murray has stated he wants to keep the player while acknowledging that the 30-year-old has the talents to star in this country’s top flight.

Former Airdrieonians star Easton is out of contract at Raith this summer so he is likely to have several potential suitors including ’Well, although with Raith still having a chance to go up via the play-offs, he could yet play in the top flight with the Kirkcaldy outfit next season if he pens a new deal.

"Dylan has done really, really well,” gaffer Murray told the Fife Free Press. “He's come to a really important time of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I always felt Dylan would have a better year this time than last season, just because he'd had a bit of experience in the Championship. Obviously we wouldn't want him to leave but that's football. He signed a two-year contract and the two years are up.

Ian Murray reckons Dylan Easton has the ability to star in the Scottish Premiership (Pic by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

"I would imagine that Dylan - like other players in this league - will attract plenty of attention, that's for sure.

"I love working with Dylan, I think we get the best out of Dylan and he has repaid us without question.

"You hear things but that's part of the season isn't it? We're at that stage now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Dylan could do a job in the Premier League, I really do.

"I know it's harder but Dylan's got to be certain that he's going to play.

"It's hard for players when they're not playing. You see it quite a lot, Championship players going up to the Premier League and they're good players but it's hard, really hard.

"But it (hearing of Motherwell's reported interest) didn't surprise me. I'm sure there will be a few others being linked with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not including loan players, Murray’s team have 10 players including Easton out of contract this season. Deals are also up for Robbie Thomson, Andy McNeil, Keith Watson, Dylan Corr, Liam Dick, Ross Millen, Ross Matthews, Scott McGill and Ethan Ross.

But, with the play-offs ongoing – Raith play either Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians in a two-legged semi-final on Tuesday, May 14 and Friday, May 17 - the boss is waiting to see what transpires in them before entering into negotiations over any fresh contract offers.

He added: "The players know that we're waiting to see what happens. First and foremost we're focusing on the end of the season and then it will depend on where we finish.