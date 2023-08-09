Ian Murray has been boosted by the return of two key players to training after injuries (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"Both of them trained well and that’s really positive news for us," Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"Wee Scott McGill's done really well for us at right back but he’s a player who’s not a right back, we all know that.

"He can do a job there but we want our first choice right back in the team and that’s what Ross is, he’s an out and out right back.

"I really like Ross. He’s very consistent for us and has good experience so I'm delighted to get him and Scott back.

"But we’ll still be without Aidan Connolly and Ross Matthews.

"We’re still waiting on Jamie Gullan and he might be coming back tomorrow (Thursday) which would give him the opportunity to be in the squad on Saturday.”

Raith go into the Stark’s Park contest against Dougie Imrie’s side having made a more than satisfactory start to the 2023-24 campaign with their new-look squad, successfully qualifying from a Viaplay Cup group containing Kilmarnock, Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic, Annan Athletic and Albion Rovers to book a second round clash at Hibernian on Sunday, August 20, kick-off 2pm.

They also showed remarkable resilience to fight back from 2-0 down with just seven minutes remaining to secure a 2-2 draw against Partick Thistle in their league opener last Saturday.

“We are happy with what we’ve done so far,” Murray said.

"Obviously we got through in the league cup and I felt we were in a really, really hard group with the added spice of a local derby (against Dunfermline) which is always difficult so early.

"So to get through we’re delighted, we really are.

"And we got a good point last Saturday at Firhill and again that was a very, very difficult venue.

"Partick have a really good side who don’t drop too many points at home and narrowly missed out on promotion to the top level last season.