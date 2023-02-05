Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray praises resilience and character of side after coming from behind to beat Arbroath 2-1

Ross County loanee William Akio on the ball for Raith Rovers at Arbroath on Saturday (Pic: Alan Murray)

The Kirkcaldy club are now unbeaten against the Red Lichties for over a year – and, at time of going to press, undefeated in all competitions since the start of December – and their 2-1 victory at the weekend, thanks to goals by captain Scott Brown on 70 minites and Connor McBride seven minutes later after Michael McKenna had put the hosts ahead 20 minutes in, moves them up to fifth place in the Scottish Championship, with 33 points from 24 matches.

“They were really, really tough conditions and it was a really tough game for both teams,” the Fifers manager, Ian Murray, told Raith TV afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wind was making it difficult to play football.

Dylan Easton in possession for Raith Rovers at Arbroath on Saturday (Picture: Alan Murray)

“It was a frustrating first half for ourselves because we couldn’t really get hold of the ball due to the conditions. Corners were exceptionally dangerous, as we saw with their goal.

“I felt that in the first half, when we did get into good positions, we did well with the ball and showed good quality and nearly scored to take the lead.

“To go in 1-0 down at half-time was disappointing. I can legislate for the conditions and the players finding it difficult but I was disappointed with the way that we conceded that corner, which I’m not convinced was a corner after seeing it back.

“In the second half, though, the resilience and character shown by our team was unbelievable.

Raith Rovers players celebrating Connor McBride's 77th-minute headed goal against Arbroath on Saturday (Photo: Alan Murray)

“They know how big a win it is for us. They know how important it was that we try to win. They know how important it was to try to keep our unbeaten run going. We’ve done that, so it’s job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really, really happy and I’m delighted to get three points.”

Murray singled out Brown, 28, for praise, saying: “It’s the sign of a really good team when your captain steps up and scores a wonderful volley.

“We know Scott’s capable of that. We’ve seen it over the years.

Raith Rovers in possession at Arbroath at the weekend (Picture: Alan Murray)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d tried to sign him numerous times because I felt he could play a higher level than he was at, and that’s no disrespect to him or Peterhead because he was very, very good for them and they were good for him.”

The gaffer was also impressed by the display put in by loan striker William Akio in front of a crowd of 2,042 after being brought on as a substitute, alongside Sam Stanton, just ahead of the hour mark, with Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan going off, saying of the 24-year-old South Sudan international: “He’s showing really good signs of getting up to speed in training.

“He’s as enthusiastic as anybody to be part of this group. He’s showing desire and hunger to be in this team.

“He’s going to be a big player for us and he gives us options. He can play on his own up front or as one of two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown celebrating his equaliser against Arbroath (Picture: Alan Murray)

Raith aren’t back in league action until a trip to Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park next Friday, February 17, to take on table-toppers Queen’s Park, currently ten points and four places in the standings better off than them, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Raith Rovers on the attack at Arbroath on Saturday (Picture: Alan Murray)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watching his side beat Arbroath 2-1 at the weekend (Picture: Alan Murray)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad