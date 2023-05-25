News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray provides update on goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, whose contract is about to expire

With veteran Raith Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald’s current contract due to expire on May 31, gaffer Ian Murray has provided the Fife Free Press with an update on whether or not he expects the player to remain at Stark’s Park beyond this summer.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 25th May 2023, 11:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 17:28 BST

Former Hearts stopper MacDonald, 37, who has been with Raith since summer 2020 after being released by Kilmarnock, played 41 times for the Kirkcaldy side during the 2022-2023 campaign when he was a stalwart.

“It’s been quiet with Jamie,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I think Jamie’s still weighing up his options as to the decision at this stage of his career, what route he’s going to go down.

"Maybe this time next week we’ll have a conclusion one way or the other as to what’s going to happen.

Jamie MacDonald has spent the past three seasons at Raith Rovers (Pic John Devlin)Jamie MacDonald has spent the past three seasons at Raith Rovers (Pic John Devlin)
"I think Jamie’s had a good season. It’s been a tough season for him with a few injuries and stuff but overall he’s a very, very good goalkeeper, excellent professional who has played 500 games in his career.

"You don’t get that by luck, that’s hard earned and he was great for us I felt last season.”

Rovers received a major boost this week with the news that last season’s top scorer Aidan Connolly had signed a new two-year contract – with the option of a third year – and Murray is suitably enthused by the player’s decision.

"Aidan has been very, very, good,” the gaffer added. “The last two seasons he’s been our top goalscorer so to tie Aidan down I think is a real show of intent from ourselves and also brilliant desire from Aidan.

"It shows that he's enjoying his career at the moment. Our challenge is can we keep him getting better and keep repeating how well he’s done.

"So I’m delighted that Aidan decided to commit himself for the next couple of years.”

