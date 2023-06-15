Ian Murray (right) and his assistant boss Colin Cameron are getting renewed backing from board (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"From my point of view it's been a breath of fresh air," Murray told Raith TV. "It's a structure that I've worked in before.

"People can get a bit scared and have the fear of death in them when they hear about directors of football, CEOs and managing directors.

"I was used to this and I like it, I prefer it. It lets me concentrate on the important things rather than running around looking at contracts and making mistakes in contracts, all that sort of stuff.

"So I'm delighted with what we've brought in here. The support I've had from the whole of the new board since initial talks began - they were very strong in backing me right from the beginning which is really important for a manager.

"It lets you focus your energy on trying to get the best out of the players.

"It's an exciting time to be here. We're very open that we don't have unlimited money or pots of gold but what we do have is expertise which is just as good if not better.

"We've got an extra pair of hands helping us on the football side, we've got a new physio coming in, we've got a commercial department now which is getting helped by the owners.

"They know what they're doing, the digital side, the media side has all just been freshened up a little bit.

"We respect what happened before and we acknowledge how hard it is to run a football club in all aspects and also the hard work people put in to get us to where we are today.”

Murray said that, unlike last season under the old board, preparation for signing players now follows a group approach with him having the final say.

He added: “To have a group and then sit down and whittle it down, you identify your target.

"If you know the player personally yourself you can drop a little line in. Financial agreements are nothing to do with me. I just ask: 'Can we get this player?'.