Ian Murray pictured during Raith's 2-0 friendly win at East Fife (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Raith famously defeated Celtic 6-5 on penalties in the final 29 years ago following a 2-2 final draw after extra time at Ibrox Stadium. Rovers goals from Stevie Crawford and Gordon Dalziel – countered by Celtic strikes by Andy Walker and Charlie Nicholas – set up a shootout which ended when Raith keeper Scott Thomson, dad of current Raith player/goalie coach Robbie Thomson, saved from Paul McStay.

“I’ve not watched many video re-runs of the 1994 win,” boss Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I’ve seen it pop up on TV now and again.

"But I remember watching it at the time to be honest. I remember watching it at my grandmother’s house back in the day and I think I had no allegiance to anyone in that one because I was 13 years old.

Robbie Thomson was Raith penalty shootout hero at Dundee last season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"I think everybody was rooting for Raith that day. They went in as huge underdogs and managed to get their hands on the trophy so it was brilliant.

"Scott Thomson – who saved the decisive penalty – was my goalie coach at Hibs.

"It was a fantastic moment for him.

"Scott is a very humble guy, a good guy who’s very much like Robbie, very dedicated and thankless in terms of everything he does is for the benefit of his goalkeeping group.

"Not to the same extent, but Robbie did great in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final win at Dundee on penalties last season. The first thing for him though was that it was a team effort.

"An interesting fact for us last season was that we had four players whose dads played football at a good level.

"We had Brad Spencer (whose dad is John Spencer), Ross Millen (son of Andy Millen), Aidan Connolly (Paddy Connolly’s son) and then Robbie is Scott’s boy.

"So it was quite an odd little trivia question.”

Murray was then asked if he would consider showing Raith’s current crop a video recording of the 1994 triumph as a motivation factor ahead of this year’s tournament.

He added: "Obviously you have to look at what people have done before you to try and motivate you and try and emulate them a little bit.

"We know how hard it is to get your hands on any silverware in sport so if we could get our hands on something we’d be delighted.

“The league cup format has completely changed, it’s very hard for teams like us to win now with the seeding.