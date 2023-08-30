News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray reveals that he expects to sign young left-back tomorrow

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has revealed that he expects to sign a young left back to further boost his squad tomorrow (Thursday).
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST- 2 min read
Ian Murray expects to imminently complete signing of young defender (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)Ian Murray expects to imminently complete signing of young defender (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
“We’re close to doing a very different deal involving a young player that we’ve picked up from the local area,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “I’m hoping that might happen today if we can get it done, which would be a really good one because it’s a local lad. He came in, played against Falkirk in a bounce game and did very well. He’s a left sided player, predominantly a left-back.

"He's not necessarily one that will go straight into the first team but certainly he’s one that we want to try and develop.

"We’re not sure if he’s quite ready yet but certainly it’s an opportunity for us and an opportunity for him.”

Third-placed Raith host leaders Queen’s Park in the Championship this Saturday and Murray explained how his squad is looking.

He added: “Euan Murray will be fine I’m sure, Aidan Connolly’s progressing really, really well, he won’t be in the squad but he’s not far off it.

"Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are still out and Liam Dick will come back from suspension.”

On the threats posed by Robin Veldman’s table toppers, Murray said: “Queen’s Park did really well last season and they were really unlucky in the end.

"A lot of changes for them in terms of staff and players but they have started the season really well.

"They will be disappointed with losing to Partick Thistle but they are a really good team with a lot of good players.

“We know how dangerous they can be but we look on it as an opportunity to go joint top of the league if we win.

"We’re at home, the first of three homes games in a row, so it’s a real opportunity for us to have a really, really good start.”

