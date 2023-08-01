Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has revealed he gained a lot of valuable knowledge during 20-month stint working in Norway (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

The Scandanavian stint – which came after Murray, 42, had spent only six months in charge in Paisley before quitting – came about as he became Asker FC assistant boss to Kirkcaldy-born former Raith Rovers and Hibernian defensive midfielder Kevin Nicol, 41.

"I had played with Kevin in the Hibs youth team," Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"Hibs once signed him from Raith.

"We were on the Pro Licence course together and he was looking for an assistant. There wasn’t a lot happening back here so he offered me the opportunity to go out.

"Obviously it was a different calendar season in Norway, so we started our pre-season in the January.

"When I arrived there it was really cold with loads of snow. We stayed in a place just outside Oslo.

"It was a really long pre-season as well, a 14-week pre-season over there and then we started the league in April.

"It was really hard for me to get used to but it was actually really beneficial.

"I had a little apartment I stayed in. It was a really, really lovely place.

"I was quite lucky in the respect that Oslo was only 15 minutes away on the train and the airport was handy.

"Edinburgh to Oslo is not a long flight, it’s about an hour and 10 minutes so I was pretty lucky.

"Because if I had been up in the north of Norway for example you can feel like you’re in a different country!

"How often I came back to Scotland really depended on our games. I’d typically get back to Edinburgh once every five or six weeks and sometimes I’d be able to get back for longer, sometimes not.

"When the season finished we were off at Christmas so that was nice. I used to get December and the start of January off and a couple of weeks in the summer.

"So I was quite lucky in terms of the calendar and location because it could have been a lot different.”

Murray then outlined the main things he’d learned during his time in Scandanavia.

“I think over there it’s a different mentality, it’s very calm.

"It’s not as crazy as here. I wouldn’t say it’s not as demanding, it’s demanding in different ways.

“You still have to work incredibly hard and they’ve got a great work ethic.

"I wouldn’t say they’re fragile, they just don’t go into chastising people too much.

"They try to find solutions rather than take the easy way out and criticise.

"It taught me that I just had to go away, think about things a little bit and try to explain things in better detail to players and staff.

"I think you have to adapt to where you are. I think I’m a bit more balanced than I used to be.

"You still have to have that bit between your teeth and let people know when something’s not acceptable, but you also have to try and help them a lot more.

"Because without help you’re never going to improve.”

During Nicol and Murray’s time working together at Asker, the club was competing in the Norwegian Second Division, the third tier in the country’s football pyramid.

The former Hibs youth team colleagues led Asker to respective finishes of third and fourth in 2017 and 2018, with the league seasons running between April and November.

But Murray’s Norwegian spell was to end in October 2018 when he resurfaced in Scottish football as Airdrieonians manager.