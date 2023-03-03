Ethan Ross (left) made 18 appearances for Raith Rovers this season before getting injured (Pic Stephen Dobson)

The former Aberdeen player, 21, made 18 appearances for Rovers in the first half of this campaign before going off injured in the 1-1 home league draw against Arbroath on December 17. He has been out ever since but things are now looking promising for a return to first team action.

“It’s a really quick recovery from Ethan,” Murray told Raith TV.

"So it’s fantastic to see him out on the park. He’s feeling really, really good, he looks refreshed as well and no pain which is really important.

"He did a little bit with us on Thursday afternoon. Saturday will come too early for Ethan but we fully expect him to be involved from Monday.

"It will be like having a brand new player. Ethan’s had a tough season, stop/start.

"I think the pain was really frustrating because we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.

"We tried a few different methods and a few different avenues. We finally have hopefully caught it and now we have to rehab him and make sure he’s match fit.

"We can’t rush Ethan because the last thing we want to do is bring him back too early for him to break down again.

"So we’re very much going on how Ethan’s feeling about his injury, but it will be great to get him back.

"He’s got plenty pace and injects pace into our team.

