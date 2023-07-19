Euan Murray celebrates goal for former club Dunfermline (Pic Michael Gillen)

Euan Murray, who started his career at Motherwell, also had a previous spell at Raith from 2017 to 2019 before serving Dunfermline Athletic, Kilmarnock and Hartlepool.

“We spoke to Euan a while ago,” Ian Murray told RaithTV. “We were really keen to get him in when his name came up, because I remember how aggressive he is in both boxes. That’s something we’ve lacked in recent times.

"He’s got the know how of the Championship, he knows the football club. I’m delighted when we met him in terms of showing him our vision of what we are trying to do.

"Testament to the new guys that have come in and the old guys that have remained because I think that was probably a deciding factor, a new era in the club.

"A little bit of backing, a little bit of help from the players. And that goes a long way to securing new ones.

"I still think we probably need another defender in, just for a little bit of cover in our wider areas.”

After Raith’s play-off prospects last season were blighted by several injuries to key players, they again don’t have their troubles to seek this term with Scott Brown, Ross Millen, Ethan Ross, Aidan Connolly, Ross Matthews and Jack Hamilton missing recently.

But at least Hamilton’s minor ankle tweak which he sustained during an extra training session on Sunday is expected to clear up before Raith’s next game at Kilmarnock next Wednesday night, which Ethan Ross also has a chance of making.

The Raith boss added: “We have to look at our injuries and make a calculated gamble in terms of: ‘Are they all going to come back in the condition we want?

"Midfield’s an area we’re looking at and everybody knows I like to play eight midfielders!

"Look, if something comes up in the forward areas it’s probably going to be an impact player, maybe a wee bit raw or someone we’re going to take a gamble on.

"We’ve still got scope to do that and if we do add another couple and if the boys come back I’m very happy.

"I’m always chasing, that’s the unfortunate business of management.

"We’ve had lists for three or four months now. Again it goes back to everybody’s collective effort in getting players over the line.

