Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has been strongly linked with switch to Dundee (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

From being a largely isolated figure when deciding on new signings in his first season at Raith, Murray is now being backed by technical director John Potter, general manager Dean Mckenzie and CEO Andrew Barrowman.

Ironically given Murray’s contentment with the new set-up at Stark’s Park, this week he was named as the bookies’ favourite to take over the managerial reins at Dundee, with The Scotsman reporting he is on a four-man shortlist to replace Gary Bowyer as Dens Park gaffer.

But Murray told the Fife Free Press: “I have noticed a huge difference thanks to the new board, really, really quickly. Obviously Dean, Andrew and John are helping me massively on that side, taking a lot of that away from me, which is what I was kind of used to before last season.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

“It’s a model I’ve worked in before as an assistant manager in Norway and also manager at Airdrie.

“I know people can have the fear of death put in them when you hear ‘director of football’, but for me it’s a huge help. Their support is particularly evident when you are trying to sign new players.

“We have put a structure in place as well for the football club going forward.

“It’s moving them in the right direction. I have certainly noticed a difference in that decisions are not as hard because you’ve got people to bounce and rebound them off.

Rovers technical director John Potter

“They will obviously ask you counter-questions and so will you, so it’s good just to have people to discuss it with and then make a decision.

“Any signing targets will certainly speak to myself and they’ll speak to John, that’s for sure, and then we’ll liase with everybody after that, but it’s definitely more hands to the pump, which is great.”