News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK

Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray says new board are already making "huge difference" helping him with player signings

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has revealed that – just three weeks into the club’s new board being established – he is already finding his job much easier.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th May 2023, 09:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:37 BST
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has been strongly linked with switch to Dundee (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has been strongly linked with switch to Dundee (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has been strongly linked with switch to Dundee (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

From being a largely isolated figure when deciding on new signings in his first season at Raith, Murray is now being backed by technical director John Potter, general manager Dean Mckenzie and CEO Andrew Barrowman.

Ironically given Murray’s contentment with the new set-up at Stark’s Park, this week he was named as the bookies’ favourite to take over the managerial reins at Dundee, with The Scotsman reporting he is on a four-man shortlist to replace Gary Bowyer as Dens Park gaffer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Murray told the Fife Free Press: “I have noticed a huge difference thanks to the new board, really, really quickly. Obviously Dean, Andrew and John are helping me massively on that side, taking a lot of that away from me, which is what I was kind of used to before last season.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Most Popular

“It’s a model I’ve worked in before as an assistant manager in Norway and also manager at Airdrie.

“I know people can have the fear of death put in them when you hear ‘director of football’, but for me it’s a huge help. Their support is particularly evident when you are trying to sign new players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have put a structure in place as well for the football club going forward.

“It’s moving them in the right direction. I have certainly noticed a difference in that decisions are not as hard because you’ve got people to bounce and rebound them off.

Rovers technical director John PotterRovers technical director John Potter
Rovers technical director John Potter

“They will obviously ask you counter-questions and so will you, so it’s good just to have people to discuss it with and then make a decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any signing targets will certainly speak to myself and they’ll speak to John, that’s for sure, and then we’ll liase with everybody after that, but it’s definitely more hands to the pump, which is great.”

Raith Rovers new general manager Dean McKenzie (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)Raith Rovers new general manager Dean McKenzie (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Raith Rovers new general manager Dean McKenzie (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Related topics:Ian MurrayRaithStark's ParkGary Bowyer