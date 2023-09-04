Raith players party after Callum Smith goal against Queen's Park (Pics by Fife Photo Agency)

Raith are second in the table with 10 points from four games – only behind leaders Dundee United on goal difference – thanks to Callum Smith’s early headed goal and substitute Lewis Vaughan’s late double on 86 and 94 minutes.

Despite having William Tizzard red carded on 33 minutes for hauling down Jack Hamilton, Queen’s had earlier forged 2-1 ahead in the second half with goals by Jack Turner and Dom Thomas.

"It was another crazy game here at Stark’s Park,” Murray told RaithTV. “There’s been a few of them this season and luckily on most occasions we’ve come out on the right side of it.

"I try to remain very calm. You’re 2-1 down with five minutes to go and you’re trying to think of positives and look at situations of how we’ve reacted to playing against 10 men, been winning a game and thinking how do we react to try and get back on level terms?

"Today we left it extremely late. I did think we would get one more chance after we scored and Vaughany’s come on and he’s given the two fingers up to me.

"It’s a winning mentality, refusing to accept second best because I think we’d all have taken a draw with five minutes to go and we’d said: ‘Well at least we didn’t lose the game’.

"But when you get that next one you want to go and try and get the winner. It’s about being calm in pressure moments. We’ve seen it at any level of football, any level of sport, people choking because it’s different when you’ve got 1,000, 2,000, 40,000 people watching you.

Home keeper Kevin Dabrowski saves from Queen's Parks' Ruari Paton

"So to remain calm in those moments is an incredible strength to have and we showed that today.”

Murray said he was “delighted” to get three points, stressing the Championship was a very hard league to get points in. He also praised Robin Veldman’s visitors for their performance in adversity, as well as the impact of Raith’s substitutes.

Murray said: "We scored early which was great to get a good start. I thought we controlled the first half and had a couple of decent opportunities to add to the lead.

"I also felt that Queen’s had a lot of possession and the game changes a little bit on the red card.

Callum Smith celebrates scoring opener with Josh Mullin

"It didn’t really affect the way that they played and I have to give a lot of credit to Queen’s. I thought they played really good stuff today, I enjoyed watching them play.

"That's not to be patronising to anybody at Queen’s Park but I just felt that they’ve got a clear vision on what they’re doing and when they get there and get that killer pass going, they’re going to be a real handful in this league.

"I thought the subs made a tremendous impact today. It’s not just the subs that are going on, it’s the subs that are going off and understanding what we’re trying to do.”