Ian Murray has had to cope with a horrendous injury list in recent weeks (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

With Rovers' 23-man squad frequently having been decimated in the final weeks of the season - sometimes being reduced to only having only one or two outfield substitutes – to effectively ruin their play-off prospects, Murray is keen to avoid such a scenario next season in a bid to mount a sustained push for the top four places.

"It's not getting the chance to add new bodies during the summer transfer window that gives me the real excitement," Murray said. "I think it's a reset we need because we've worked really hard this season.

"We've had numerous injuries, illness and other things going on.

"So I think a little reset, a little refresh and a little beak for everybody's going to be brilliant.

"It's more about sorting the infrastructure internally in terms of our medical department, to see if we can get fitter than we are this season.

"And then obviously you add players who you think will fit into your model and try and push on a little bit.

