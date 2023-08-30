Callum Hannah has joined his boyhood heroes (Pic courtesy of Raith Rovers)

A diehard Rovers supporter and highly rated young talent, Hannah is also a Scotland Schoolboy international.

He started playing football at four-years-old for Thornton Locos and at 11 signed for Fife Elite. After spending six years there, he joined Dunfermline Athletic as a pro-youth before securing first-team football with Kirkcaldy & Dysart in January.

Boss Murray told the Fife Free Press: “He played against Falkirk in a bounce game and did very well.

"He's not necessarily one that will go straight into the first team but certainly he’s one that we want to try and develop.

"We’re not sure if he’s quite ready yet but certainly it’s an opportunity for us and an opportunity for him.”

Third-placed Raith host leaders Queen’s Park in the Championship this Saturday and Murray explained how his squad is looking.

He added: “Euan Murray will be fine I’m sure, Aidan Connolly’s progressing really, really well, he won’t be in the squad but he’s not far off it.

"Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are still out and Liam Dick will come back from suspension.”

On the threats posed by Robin Veldman’s table toppers, Murray said: “Queen’s Park did really well last season and they were really unlucky in the end.