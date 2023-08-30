News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Manager Ian Murray signs young left-back Callum Hannah

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has revealed that he expects to sign a young left back to further boost his squad tomorrow (Thursday).
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:22 BST
Callum Hannah has joined his boyhood heroes (Pic courtesy of Raith Rovers)
Callum Hannah has joined his boyhood heroes (Pic courtesy of Raith Rovers)

A diehard Rovers supporter and highly rated young talent, Hannah is also a Scotland Schoolboy international.

He started playing football at four-years-old for Thornton Locos and at 11 signed for Fife Elite. After spending six years there, he joined Dunfermline Athletic as a pro-youth before securing first-team football with Kirkcaldy & Dysart in January.

Boss Murray told the Fife Free Press: “He played against Falkirk in a bounce game and did very well.

Ian Murray has signed young defender (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)Ian Murray has signed young defender (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
Ian Murray has signed young defender (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)
"He's not necessarily one that will go straight into the first team but certainly he’s one that we want to try and develop.

"We’re not sure if he’s quite ready yet but certainly it’s an opportunity for us and an opportunity for him.”

Third-placed Raith host leaders Queen’s Park in the Championship this Saturday and Murray explained how his squad is looking.

He added: “Euan Murray will be fine I’m sure, Aidan Connolly’s progressing really, really well, he won’t be in the squad but he’s not far off it.

"Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews are still out and Liam Dick will come back from suspension.”

On the threats posed by Robin Veldman’s table toppers, Murray said: “Queen’s Park did really well last season and they were really unlucky in the end.

"A lot of changes for them in terms of staff and players but they have started the season well. We know how dangerous they can be but we look on it as an opportunity to go joint top of the league if we win.”

