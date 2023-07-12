Ian Murray hopes to add two or three more new faces this summer (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, defenders Dylan Corr and Keith Watson, utility man Scott McGill and attackers Josh Mullin, Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith are all newly arrived.

“The squad is ok," Murray told the Fife Free Press. “We have done a bit of early business which seems a while ago now.

"We’re quite good in attacking areas but we’re a wee bit light in defence and we’re still working on that.

Josh Mullin is one of seven new Raith signings this summer (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"I’d like to think the seven signings will become nine or 10 by the time the window closes.

"But it’s difficult. We’re still waiting on a few things.

"We need to add more defensive players to our squad and then that will be us.

"I’m not sure if that will be via the loan market. We’d like to make as many permanent signings as we can.

"But nothing will be happening before the weekend, that’s for sure.”

Murray was then asked if Aberdeen defender Kieran Ngwenya – who spent last season on loan at Raith – would be an option to try and bring in again this time around.

He said: “Not at the moment. We’re not really looking at that, we’re looking at more central ones at this stage.

"We need to add a bit of defensive cover, a player that’s maybe coming in as a back-up with the potential to start games if they do well.