Dick will now be banned for one match – the Championship derby at Dunfermline Athletic tomorrow (Saturday) – but Murray insisted that his recently beefed-up squad will be able to cope with the former Alloa Athletic player’s absence.

"I was as surprised as anyone when the red card was shown,” Murray told RaithTV. “Football has changed from when I played back in the day or not that long ago. That was never a red card, it’s maybe not even a yellow because it’s purely accidental.

"Liam’s not a dirty player. He’s certainly aggressive and whole-hearted that’s for sure.

"We also have to say he did make contact and it was pretty evident with the blood that was coming out the Hibs player’s head that letter of the law it’s a red card.

"There’s not a lot we can do about it. As soft and as harsh as it is, these days with the rules that is a red which I think is a wee bit disappointing.

"Football is a contact game. It’s different when someone goes and elbows you in the face and it’s intent; that certainly wasn’t.

"But we’ll miss Liam, he’s had a really good solid start to the season as well.

"Popped up with a really good goal down at Kilmarnock. But it gives someone else an opportunity. That’s why we've built the squad that we’ve built and recruited who we’ve recruited because we had to try and think of all angle and possibly all scenarios that could happen.”

Murray and his players are relishing the prospect of facing a Pars side unbeaten in 26 league games.

“It was a really good performance at Easter Road last Sunday so we should be full of confidence,” the boss added.

"So if we replicate that performance then more often than not this season we’ll be on good ground and steady ground.

"We know it’s another big game. They’ve all been big so far this season one way or another. The added spice of the second Fife derby of the season against a team that’s done really well as well.

"I expect a big crowd at East End Park. Dunfermline fans will turn out, Raith Rovers fans have travelled brilliantly this season in big numbers like we saw last week and a few will do it again after selling out our initial allocation.

"I think it shows the togetherness from the supporters to the players and vice versa, a real team effort on and off the park to try and get as many points as we can, as early as we can.

"We know it’s an opportunity – that’s all it is at the moment – to go and have a really, really good start to the season.

"It’s always harder for teams that have derbies in the league.

"You look up the road, maybe if Dundee were still in the league, the Dundee derby would have been in there and it would have been harder for Dundee United to gather points.