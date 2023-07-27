Raith boss Ian Murray surveys the action at Rugby Park (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Raith will go into the tie third in the group table on six points from three games, trailing leaders Dunfermline Athletic (eight points from four matches) and second-placed Kilmarnock (seven points from three fixtures), as the battle to secure a second round spot intensifies. Only the eight group winners and the three best runners-up will reach the last 16.

“As a team and as a unit I could not have asked for any more,” Murray told RaithTV after full-time at Rugby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Regardless of whether we’d won the game or lost the game, be that on penalties or in 90 minutes.

"Because overall we stood up really well against a really professional top league team with a fantastic manager.

"And we've given ourselves an opportunity now to hopefully be in that last 16 come Saturday evening.

"We know it’s going to be a really tough game down at Annan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know now we’re probably going to have a bit more backing at the game than we would have because we’ve made it a big game and that’s all you can do.

"We look to replicate the same level of work-rate, tempo, enthusiasm and hopefully the quality takes care of itself. If we don’t do it, it won’t be for a lack of trying.

"Our biggest thing is recovery because the boys need to recover very quickly, it’s a tough ask for them.

"We had Jack (Hamilton) back tonight and Euan Murray back tonight but they are not quite up to match speed to go and play in such a big game probably.