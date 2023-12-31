Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray tells of embarrassment over goal by substitute goalkeeper that helped earned a point for Arbroath

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has told of his bewilderment and embarrassment at having to settle for a point at home to Arbroath on Saturday.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown tackling Arbroath substitute Ali Adams during their sides' 2-2 draw at Kirkcaldy's Stark's Park on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

The Fifers’ 2-2 draw at home at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park at the weekend might have been their 15th match on the trot unbeaten in all competitions but that’s not good enough, especially coming eight days after a 4-4 draw at home to Ayr United, according to Murray.

Rovers had looked to be on course for their 13th win of the current Scottish Championship season after going 2-0 in front just past the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Arbroath midfielder Dylan Easton, loaned out to the Red Lichties by St Johnstone for a month at the end of 2014, put them ahead on 34 minutes with a right-footed shot inside the box from a Lewis Vaughan assist.

Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Easton celebrating with Callum Smith after putting the Fifers 1-0 up against Arbroath at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Another ex-Arbroath loan signing, striker Jack Hamilton, sent out to Gayfield Park by Livingston in 2021 and 2022, doubled their advantage on 61 minutes, beating visiting goalkeeper Derek Gaston with a close-range from an Aidan Connolly assist.

That should have been that but an unlikely twist in the tale saw substitute goalkeeper Ali Adams, brought off the bench as a makeshift striker after Aaron Steele was forced off injured just ahead of the hour mark, turn the game in the visitors’ favour.

Their manager, Jim McIntyre, was forced to turn to the back-up keeper to play up front as he’d used up all three of his outfield substitutes by then after making a double change at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few, if any at all, of the 3,806 fans watching would have expected that maverick move to reap the dividends it did, but Adams, signed by Arbroath from East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Musselburgh Athletic in the summer and, until then, yet to make an appearance for his new employers, defied expectations with a 30-odd-yard strike past home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski on 76 minutes to get his side back into the game.

Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrating after scoring against Raith Rovers to make it 2-1 at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

That sparked a comeback yielding a penalty, awarded for a handball by home captain Scott Brown, put away by Leighton McIntosh five minutes later.

Murray reverted to three at the back in an effort to secure a third goal after that setback but it wasn’t forthcoming, forcing him to settle for a fifth draw of the season.

Telling Raith TV of his frustration afterwards, the 42-year-old said: “We went 2-0 up but, as I’ve seen too many times this season, we got a wee bit complacent and we thought we were a wee bit too good for the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a disappointing game for us in terms of the scoreline. Maybe down the line, we can look back and say a point’s all right, but at the moment it doesn’t feel like that for me and it doesn’t feel like that for the players.

Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen getting to grips with Arbroath's Jermaine Hylton during their teams' two-all draw at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

“It’s all on us because how we can be 2-0 up against a team near the bottom of the league at home and cruising yet come out of that with a 2-2 draw is just bewildering.”