Raith boss Ian Murray hugs hero keeper Robbie Thomson after match (Pics by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Raith – whose only outfield substitutes were Aidan Connolly and Dylan Easton – were two behind at half-time and looking heavily odds-on to be defeated after Lyall Cameron’s sharp double for the Dens Park hosts.

But Murray’s men netted second half headers through William Akio and Sam Stanton before prevailing on spot kicks thanks to goals by Brad Spencer, Akio, Ross Millen and Easton.

Despite Connolly’s effort being saved by home keeper Harrison Sharp, Raith won it as their goalie Robbie Thomson kept out Max Anderson’s effort at 3-3 before the Dark Blues’ Zach Robinson hit the post with their final attempt from 12 yards to spark wild scenes of celebration from Murray, his players and the travelling Raith fans.

Raith stars Ryan Nolan, Dylan Easton and Ross Millen celebrate reaching cup final (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Murray, whose team will now face Hamilton Accies in the final on the weekend of March 25 and 26, told Raith TV: “Congratulations to the players for reaching another final. Some of them I think it’s their second in a row and when Covid came they shared it.

"It’s a fantastic achievement from everyone at the football club, staff and players.

"And it’s a nice occasion for us to look forward to.

"On tonight's game, we lost a goal so early and we had no time to recover. When you’re playing a new formation like that, we knew it was a huge risk what we were doing but our hands were tied to a certain extent.

Robbie Thomson made crucial save during shootout

"We played a back three on Saturday and won the game then we played a back three tonight and go 2-0 down, so work that one out!

"There were still glimpses in the first half that we were quite dangerous. Ross Millen forced a wonderful save from the goalkeeper, we got in behind them a couple more times and the minute we went back to our usual shape we looked far more comfortable.

"The players adapted extremely well. We only had two outfielders on the bench tonight.

"We had to use them. We weren’t probably planning on doing that but when you’re in the heat of the moment if you like and you’re trying to get through in this game then you have to use them. And I thought they both provided us with really good energy and really good quality.

Raith's Sam Stanton scores to make it 2-2

"All credit to the players, they have shown resilience beyond belief this season.

"I always felt that Raith Rovers since I’ve come in have been seen as a bit of a soft touch and we're far from that.

"The players’ character, physical strength and mental strength are absolutely superb and they’re players who can play football.

"To come here and be 2-0 down after 35 minutes playing a new shape and could have won it in the 90 minutes as well.

Dylan Easton scores winning penalty for Raith

"And then show more character in extra time. And then show even more character going to penalty kicks, the boys have worked their socks off and they’ve shown a huge desire and hunger to get to another cup final and I think the whole club should be very proud of them.”

William Akio scores to make it 2-1

Ian Murray roars with delight after seeing his team reach cup final (Pics by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

