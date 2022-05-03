Raith Rovers: Manager John McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith leave Stark's Park as contracts expire

The management duo who rejoined the club for a second spell in 2018 will depart Stark's Park when their contracts expire this month.

It is widely expected that the pair will join League One side Falkirk.

A statement from the Raith board club said: “The board of Raith Rovers FC can today confirm that manager John McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith will depart the club by mutual consent as their contracts expire later this month.

John McGlynn and Paul Smith have confirmed their departures from Stark's Park. (Pic: Alan Murray)

“We offer our thanks to John and Paul for their service to the club, and salute their achievements since returning to Stark’s Park in September 2018.

“The board can also confirm that we will be actively looking to appoint a new management team to take the club forward, and will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect.”