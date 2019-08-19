Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn served SFA suspension

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has been banned from the dug-out after being found guilty of misconduct.

The Stark's Park boss was sent to the stand by referee Lloyd Wilson during the 3-0 home defeat to Dundee in the Betfred Cup season opener on Saturday, July 13.

He was subsequently served a notice of complaint by the Scottish FA due to breaching disciplinary rule 203, which states "no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match".

McGlynn had been furious at the failure to award his side a free-kick in the build-up to Dundee's opener, but later apologised for his conduct, admitting he was "embarrassed" by the incident.

At his hearing last week the 57-year-old was sentenced to a two-match touchline ban, with a further one match suspended for good behaviour.

McGlynn served the first match of his ban at Stranraer on Saturday, watching from the stand as his team threw away a 2-1 advantage to lose the game 3-2.

He will also sit out the upcoming league match against Montrose at Stark's Park this Saturday.