Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn to make statement on David Goodwillie signing

The Kirkcaldy club went into meltdown after the arrival of the striker sparked widespread anger which saw dozens of volunteers quit in disgust, two directors resign, and key sponsor Val McDermid end her lifelong association – switching her support to Rovers’ ladies team which also walked away from Stark’s Park.

The Kirkcaldy author branded the signing of the Clyde player as “disgusting and despicable.”

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, but never faced a criminal trial.

David Goodwillie's signing sparked a huge reaction at Raith Rovers

The toxicity surrounding his arrival saw the club engulfed in a controversy which went national, international and viral, sparking comment from the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and even being raised in the House of Commons.

While Rovers have begun moves to sever his contract - confirming he will not play for the team - and apologised to fans, they have yet to put a spokesman in front of the media to comment.

Raith Rovers manager, John McGl;ynn .(Pic: Michael Gillen)

McGlynn is due to appear on a Zoom call, hosted by Rovers, to preview their forthcoming Scottish Cup clash with Celtic.

It is due to take place at 3:00pm, and the club confirmed he would comment on the Goodwillie saga.

The invite said: “Please note there will be a brief statement made by John McGlynn, manager at the start of the press conference regarding the recent signing. No questions will be taken from the floor thereafter regarding this matter.”

