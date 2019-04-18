Raith Rovers managers ranked by win percentage

Who has been the best Raith Rovers boss in terms of matches won?
We take a look at the last 20 Raith managers and rank them from lowest to highest.
1. 20. Claude Anelka - 0%
Turned up at Raith in 2004, making a six-figure investment in return for the manager's position. He resigned following fan protests after overseeing just one draw and seven defeats. A short tenure that set Raith back years.
His spell at Raith in 1996 lasted only six days and one game - a 4-1 home defeat to Aberdeen. The lure of working under brother Jim, by then chairman of Dundee Utd, saw him quit Stark's for Tannadice amidst substantial acrimony.
Appointed on September 5, 2006, on a non-contract basis, but quickly left to take up the manager's job at Dundee United following the departure of Craig Brewster. Won just one of his seven games in charge at Stark's Park.
Appointed in 1999 following the acrimonious departure of John McVeigh, the much-loved former player spent two years in the dug-out, before resigning with the club bottom of the First Division in December 2001.