Raith Rovers match may be off due to Ayr United covid outbreak

Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith at Somerset Park last season (Pic: Charlie Gilmour)

The Honest Men have made an official request to the SPFL to postpone the fixture after six first team players tested positive for the virus and training subsequently was called off.

A statement from the club reads: “We can now confirm that we have formally requested that Saturdays match with Raith Rovers be postponed.

“This is after several meetings with Public Health and the JRG where we presented all the information that we had collated over the previous days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As soon as the decision has been made we will confirm on all our channels.”