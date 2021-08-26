Raith Rovers match may be off due to Ayr United covid outbreak
Raith Rovers’ Championship meeting with Ayr United may be called off after a covid breakout at Somerset Park.
The Honest Men have made an official request to the SPFL to postpone the fixture after six first team players tested positive for the virus and training subsequently was called off.
A statement from the club reads: “We can now confirm that we have formally requested that Saturdays match with Raith Rovers be postponed.
“This is after several meetings with Public Health and the JRG where we presented all the information that we had collated over the previous days.
“As soon as the decision has been made we will confirm on all our channels.”
Raith suffered their own outbreak at the beginning of the year, leading to matches being called off.