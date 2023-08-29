News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Raith Rovers: Midfield ace Josh Mullin lauds Rovers fans’ 'outstanding' backing during recent matches

Raith Rovers star Josh Mullin has top flight experience playing for Livingston and Ross County in a career which has also included promotion to the second tier with Livi plus Championship and Challenge Cup glory during his time with the Staggies.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST
Josh Mullin on ball for Raith at Pars (Pic Eddie Doig)Josh Mullin on ball for Raith at Pars (Pic Eddie Doig)
Josh Mullin on ball for Raith at Pars (Pic Eddie Doig)

Despite this impressive footballing CV, the 30-year-old midfielder reckons the atmosphere created by the large fanbase at his current Kirkcaldy employers takes a bit of beating, as illustrated when Raith were roared on by a 2,000-strong travelling support in Saturday’s 1-0 Fife derby league win at Dunfermline Athletic.

“My legs are feeling it now but when you see the atmosphere at the end it makes it worth it,” Mullin told RaithTV after full-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To come here and get a result in the derby is massive and just hopefully the fans enjoyed it.

"I’ve maybe played in bigger games that haven’t got as big a fanbase. I know you can get a bit of stick Tweeting about the fans but I thought this was a time to mention them.

Most Popular

"I think in the past few weeks the backing’s been outstanding. The noise like what they were making at the end there when the boys were walking up helps massively.

"It helps us on the pitch and hopefully if we’re getting results like that the fans keep turning out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were probably the better team in the first half and then Dunfermline threw everything at it second half.

"I thought we dealt with it well. I think that was a game – playing against them last season (for Ayr United) – that Raith Rovers might have lost.

"But the boys have dug it out and been excellent.”

Related topics:LivingstonRoss CountyKirkcaldyDunfermline Athletic