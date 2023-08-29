Josh Mullin on ball for Raith at Pars (Pic Eddie Doig)

Despite this impressive footballing CV, the 30-year-old midfielder reckons the atmosphere created by the large fanbase at his current Kirkcaldy employers takes a bit of beating, as illustrated when Raith were roared on by a 2,000-strong travelling support in Saturday’s 1-0 Fife derby league win at Dunfermline Athletic.

“My legs are feeling it now but when you see the atmosphere at the end it makes it worth it,” Mullin told RaithTV after full-time.

"To come here and get a result in the derby is massive and just hopefully the fans enjoyed it.

"I’ve maybe played in bigger games that haven’t got as big a fanbase. I know you can get a bit of stick Tweeting about the fans but I thought this was a time to mention them.

"I think in the past few weeks the backing’s been outstanding. The noise like what they were making at the end there when the boys were walking up helps massively.

"It helps us on the pitch and hopefully if we’re getting results like that the fans keep turning out.

"We were probably the better team in the first half and then Dunfermline threw everything at it second half.

"I thought we dealt with it well. I think that was a game – playing against them last season (for Ayr United) – that Raith Rovers might have lost.