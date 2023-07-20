Josh Mullin in possession for Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The well travelled 30-year-old midfielder, who has arrived at Raith on a three-year deal after leaving Championship rivals Ayr United, didn’t have to think twice about joining a club which has been very active in the transfer market under gaffer Ian Murray since Barrowman and the rest of his consortium took over in May.

"I think it (the fact Mullin knows players and staff at Raith) has been a massive selling point,” the number 14 told RaithTV.

"I was also messaging Keith Watson (a team-mate of Mullin’s at Ross County who left the Staggies this summer) every day. And I’ve known Andrew Barrowman for years, he’s a great mate of mine and he was saying I should have a word in Keith’s ear about signing.

"I think I took that a bit too much. I was on holiday and I was messaging Keith every day, the same with Jack.

"Listen, they’re two great guys. But I think for them coming when they know other people are committed makes it that much easier for them to make their decision.

"And to be fair they never took much persuading. As soon as they heard and saw the plans they were right on board.”

Mullin, who has previously achieved promotions with Livingston and Ross County, added: “I never really got to say bye to the Ayr fans. I loved it there, it was excellent.

"But this (Raith move) was something that came up that I felt I couldn’t say no to at this stage of my career.

"When I went to Ross County – whom Mullin played for between 2018 and 2020 – it’s probably the best I’ve played in my career and I remember that feeling.

"When the Raith move came about that’s the exact same feeling I had.

"I never wanted to shy away from that and since I’ve come in the last couple of months it’s been brilliant.

"The seasons when I’ve played in the Championship I’ve always come up with double figures in goals and assists so I want to try and continue that.