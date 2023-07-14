Scott McGill in action for Raith Rovers (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Former Hearts youngster McGill, 21, who joined the Kirkcaldy side on a one-year deal this summer having played 11 times for Ian Murray's team on loan from the Jambos last season, played at right back in last Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win at East Fife and could be asked to do the same again when Raith host Dunfermline in the Viaplay Cup this Saturday.

The Edinburgh-born star told the Fife Free Press: “I was at Airdrie with the gaffer (Murray) two seasons ago and I played right back and left back.

"It was the same when I came on loan at Raith Rovers last season, I played right back and left back.

"So I think I have a little bit of experience now I would say.

"Wherever I play I’ll give it my all, 100% for the team.

"I would say midfield is my strongest position but I’m comfortable playing right back.

"Anywhere on the pitch really I am comfortable, but centre midfield is my most comfortable.

"My biggest strength is going up and down the pitch the whole game and I want to try and add goals to my game as well.”

Now that he is in his second stint under the aforementioned Murray’s managerial guidance, McGill was asked to identify his gaffer’s best qualities as a leader.

He said: “He’s just a good manager. You play with a lot of freedom when you’re playing under him.

"He’s relaxed although there’s obviously demands from the club here.

"I don't feel under too much pressure, which I really like.

"Since I've been at the club I’ve loved it, every bit, even when I came on loan for six months I really enjoyed it.

"It’s a really good group, the boys are good, the staff are amazing, it’s just a really good place to be around.

"It was the most I’ve enjoyed my football in a long time.